Preening Ibis by falcon11
Preening Ibis

This Glossy Ibis was preening in the shallows. This is heavily cropped -- I was pretty far away. Sorry for the bird overload. That is what we see here every day in this part of Florida.
13th April 2024 13th Apr 24

Wendy ace
never apologize for posting images like this. Fabulous.
April 13th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Magnificent! Such colours!
April 13th, 2024  
