Previous
Photo 2405
Preening Ibis
This Glossy Ibis was preening in the shallows. This is heavily cropped -- I was pretty far away. Sorry for the bird overload. That is what we see here every day in this part of Florida.
13th April 2024
13th Apr 24
2
1
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
bird
,
florida
,
ibis
,
water bird
,
glossy ibis
Wendy
ace
never apologize for posting images like this. Fabulous.
April 13th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Magnificent! Such colours!
April 13th, 2024
