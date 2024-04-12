Sign up
Photo 2404
In The Crow's Nest
I don't think they were actually nesting here, but there was a mockingbird nearby clearly furious with the crows for being anywhere close to hers.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
12th April 2024 9:09am
Tags
tree
,
bird
,
florida
,
crow
