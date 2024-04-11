Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2403
Splendor In The Grass
There were a few of these Halloween Pennant Dragonflies hanging on for dear life yesterday afternoon. It was very windy and challenging to get a shot.
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2885
photos
69
followers
20
following
658% complete
View this month »
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
Latest from all albums
2397
2398
2399
2400
482
2401
2402
2403
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th April 2024 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
grass
,
insect
,
dragonfly
,
halloween pennant dragonfly
Wendy
ace
I just saw a twin sitting on the pineapple. I was preoccupied with the mockingbirds and didn't get a shot. Nice one.
April 11th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close