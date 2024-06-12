Previous
Rainbow Bouquet by falcon11
Photo 2465

Rainbow Bouquet

I took little walk to the gardens and collected some colorful blooms to bring inside: Feverfew (white), Spirea (tiny pink), Rose (deep red and hot pink), Evening Primrose (yellow), Lamium (pale pink) and Mint (green leaves).
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Corinne C
Rainbow was the first word coming to my mind when I discovered your picture!
June 13th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy
Such a happy bouquet! Beautiful mix of color and flowers.
June 13th, 2024  
Diana
How wonderful to have them all in your garden, beautiful blooms and colours.
June 13th, 2024  
Peter Dulis
wonderful
June 13th, 2024  
