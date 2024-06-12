Sign up
Photo 2465
Rainbow Bouquet
I took little walk to the gardens and collected some colorful blooms to bring inside: Feverfew (white), Spirea (tiny pink), Rose (deep red and hot pink), Evening Primrose (yellow), Lamium (pale pink) and Mint (green leaves).
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
4
3
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Tags
flowers
,
colorful
,
bouquet
,
blossoms
,
multi-color
Corinne C
Rainbow was the first word coming to my mind when I discovered your picture!
June 13th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
Such a happy bouquet! Beautiful mix of color and flowers.
June 13th, 2024
Diana
How wonderful to have them all in your garden, beautiful blooms and colours.
June 13th, 2024
Peter Dulis
wonderful
June 13th, 2024
