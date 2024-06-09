Previous
Clematis by falcon11
Photo 2462

More Clematis

There is such a profusion of blossoms on certain plants this year, and this clematis has more flowers than I have ever seen. We had a mild winter with a rainy spring, so perhaps that factored in.
9th June 2024

Allison Maltese

@falcon11
