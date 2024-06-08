Sign up
Previous
Photo 2461
Sensuous Blossoms
The Kousa Dogwood blossoms are so lush and beautiful this year.
8th June 2024
8th Jun 24
Allison Maltese
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Views
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th June 2024 3:55pm
white
flowers
botanical
dogwood
blossoms
kousa
kousa dogwood
