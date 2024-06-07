Sign up
Previous
Photo 2460
All Abuzz
The bumblebees are taking advantage of the 8 or 9 spirea bushes blooming in the yard. I felt well enough yesterday to take a walk around the yard and see what was new.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
6th June 2024 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
pink
,
bush
,
bumblebee
,
blossoms
,
spirea
,
pollinator
Diana
ace
Great that you are out and about again, you sure took a wonderful photo.
June 8th, 2024
