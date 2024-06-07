Previous
All Abuzz by falcon11
All Abuzz

The bumblebees are taking advantage of the 8 or 9 spirea bushes blooming in the yard. I felt well enough yesterday to take a walk around the yard and see what was new.
Allison Maltese

@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
673% complete

Diana ace
Great that you are out and about again, you sure took a wonderful photo.
June 8th, 2024  
