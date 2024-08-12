Sign up
Previous
Photo 2525
Pickerelweed
I photographed these by the side of the road on the way to Vermont.
12th August 2024
12th Aug 24
Allison Maltese
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th August 2024 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
botanical
,
water plant
,
pickerelweed
Diana
ace
How beautiful they are, lovely capture and detail. There are so many gorgeous wildflowers in the world.
August 12th, 2024
