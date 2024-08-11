Sign up
Photo 2525
Equinox Pond Trail
Filling in a hole with another shot of the pond. This is SOOC, no edits except for cropping, and I don't think I even did that.
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
Tags
green
,
reflections
,
trees
,
landscape
,
pond
,
forest
,
hike
,
equinox pond
