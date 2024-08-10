Sign up
Previous
Photo 2524
Waterlily Trio
I wish they weren't covering so much of the pond's surface, but they sure are beautiful.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
0
0
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3020
photos
75
followers
21
following
691% complete
View this month »
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2524
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
10th August 2024 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pond
,
water lilies
,
lily pads
Leave a Comment
