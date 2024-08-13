Previous
Sunrise Barn by falcon11
Photo 2527

Sunrise Barn

This barn is at the entrance to our Sunrise Neighborhood, a short walk from our house. I liked the blue sky and big puffy clouds today, not common here in CT these days. The owner harvests the hay from his field 2 or 3 times a summer.
13th August 2024 13th Aug 24

Allison Maltese

ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
692% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Lovely old barn
August 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise