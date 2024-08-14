Sign up
Photo 2528
The Victor
There was a pair of male monarchs duking it out in the sky for a good while last night. They did not want to share the butterfly bush, although there was enough blooming for both of them.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
0
2
Allison Maltese
ace
@falcon11
Update: When I started this project in 2011, I posted every day for 18 months. It was quite a commitment, and I learned a lot...
3024
photos
75
followers
21
following
692% complete
2521
2522
2523
2524
2525
2526
2527
2528
Views
3
Fav's
2
Album
Main Album
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
13th August 2024 5:17pm
Tags
flowers
,
butterfly
,
butterfly bush
,
monarch
,
pollinator
