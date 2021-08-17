Previous
I'm Brown ... I think? by fayefaye
Photo 2251

I found a brown praying mantis today. From what I understand they hide in brown foliage. This one must be confused as I found him in green foliage. Lol Truly an amazing bug!
17th August 2021 17th Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

