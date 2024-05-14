Previous
Love is in the air! by fayefaye
Love is in the air!

I love the way these ferns look like they are looking at each other.
14th May 2024 14th May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Joanne Diochon ace
I love it too. Somehow they have real personality.
May 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Such beautiful details.
May 15th, 2024  
