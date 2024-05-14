Sign up
Previous
Photo 2872
Love is in the air!
I love the way these ferns look like they are looking at each other.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
2
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2872
photos
192
followers
0
following
786% complete
View this month »
2865
2866
2867
2868
2869
2870
2871
2872
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
14th May 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
I love it too. Somehow they have real personality.
May 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Such beautiful details.
May 15th, 2024
