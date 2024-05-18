Previous
Little red squirrel by fayefaye
Photo 2876

Little red squirrel

How could I not take a photo of this little red squirrel. He's just too cute not too.
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Adorable.
May 19th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
And perfectly framed
May 19th, 2024  
