Photo 2899
SNOWBIRDS
We had the amazing snowbirds at our waterfront yesterday. What an amazing team they are! Loved it!
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Joanne Diochon
ace
A very fantastic capture of their formation.
June 17th, 2024
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
June 17th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
So well shown - just marvellous
June 17th, 2024
Lesley
ace
Wow, that’s awesome
June 17th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
June 17th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Always like watching the airshows. Nice shot
June 17th, 2024
