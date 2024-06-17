Previous
SNOWBIRDS by fayefaye
SNOWBIRDS

We had the amazing snowbirds at our waterfront yesterday. What an amazing team they are! Loved it!
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
A very fantastic capture of their formation.
June 17th, 2024  
Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
June 17th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
So well shown - just marvellous
June 17th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wow, that’s awesome
June 17th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
June 17th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Always like watching the airshows. Nice shot
June 17th, 2024  
