Water Lily by fayefaye
Photo 2922

Water Lily

How beautiful is the simplicity of a water lily
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Suzanne ace
And how beautiful your capturing of it!
July 21st, 2024  
