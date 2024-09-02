Sign up
Previous
Photo 2952
Praying mantis silhouette
I did this silhouette on the praying mantis but l didn't like the way the flower looked so l enhanced it so the colour would come through. Something a little different.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
2951
2952
Lesley
ace
Now this is just superb!
September 2nd, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Terrific shot
September 3rd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2024
