Praying mantis silhouette by fayefaye
Photo 2952

Praying mantis silhouette

I did this silhouette on the praying mantis but l didn't like the way the flower looked so l enhanced it so the colour would come through. Something a little different.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Lesley ace
Now this is just superb!
September 2nd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Terrific shot
September 3rd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2024  
