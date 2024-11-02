Previous
Frost at the junk yard by fayefaye
Frost at the junk yard

We went to Mike's Junk yard today. It started out a bit frosty so l got my macro lens to take what looks like some kind of mask to me
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Super cool.
November 3rd, 2024  
