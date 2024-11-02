Sign up
Photo 2988
Frost at the junk yard
We went to Mike's Junk yard today. It started out a bit frosty so l got my macro lens to take what looks like some kind of mask to me
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV
ace
Super cool.
November 3rd, 2024
