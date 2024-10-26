Previous
Swimming I'm the rain by fayefaye
Photo 2983

Swimming I'm the rain

Went down to the waterfront as it was sunny when l left but the rain came pouring down. Glad that l have a n olympus camera as it is made for weather like this.
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so cute.
October 27th, 2024  
Barb ace
Great capture!
October 27th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Excellent capture
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise