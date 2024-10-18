Previous
Stand up please by fayefaye
Stand up please

How cute is this grey squirrel. I love him amongst all the greenery
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Joan Robillard ace
Cute
October 18th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
He's a bit cute.
October 18th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Popping up like a jack-in-the-box!
October 18th, 2024  
