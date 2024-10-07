Sign up
Previous
Photo 2975
Rainy day
Lots of rain. I like the way thw droplets have formed on this maple leaf!
7th October 2024
7th Oct 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Elisa Smith
ace
Beautiful. I love the little bit of red on the stem too.
October 8th, 2024
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Lovely.
October 8th, 2024
