Rainy day by fayefaye
Photo 2975

Rainy day

Lots of rain. I like the way thw droplets have formed on this maple leaf!
7th October 2024 7th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful. I love the little bit of red on the stem too.
October 8th, 2024  
Jennifer Eurell ace
Lovely.
October 8th, 2024  
