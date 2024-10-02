Previous
Down at the waterfront by fayefaye
Down at the waterfront

Took this photo with my phone when l was down at the waterfront. The blue sky and the puffy cloud make for a great photo. I like the reflection of our spirit catcher and the trees
2nd October 2024 2nd Oct 24

Faye Turner

gloria jones ace
Beautiful cloud scape and reflections
October 3rd, 2024  
