Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2965
What ya got Blue Jay?
From what l understand stones help with it's digestion. Seems weird but l guess it knows what it's doing. Lol
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2965
photos
184
followers
0
following
812% complete
View this month »
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
What an amazing closeup, Faye! Just gorgeous!
September 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Awesome portrait
September 22nd, 2024
*lynn
ace
fantastic shot! love it
September 22nd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I think they use the stones in their craw to help grind the seeds up not sure how they keep them in their craw.
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close