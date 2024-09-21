Previous
What ya got Blue Jay? by fayefaye
What ya got Blue Jay?

From what l understand stones help with it's digestion. Seems weird but l guess it knows what it's doing. Lol
Barb ace
What an amazing closeup, Faye! Just gorgeous!
September 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Awesome portrait
September 22nd, 2024  
*lynn ace
fantastic shot! love it
September 22nd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I think they use the stones in their craw to help grind the seeds up not sure how they keep them in their craw.
September 22nd, 2024  
