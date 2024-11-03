Previous
Frost again by fayefaye
Photo 2989

Frost again

Had another frosty morning. I was at home so l wondered around my area to see what l could photograph. I love the colour of these leaves and the frost makes them even more beautiful
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
818% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

L. H. ace
Ohhhh my gosh! Perfection and more. Fav.
November 4th, 2024  
KWind ace
Stunning! FAV.
November 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise