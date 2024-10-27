Previous
She's not flashy by fayefaye
She's not flashy

She's not flashy but beautiful. I love the earth tones in this beautiful duck!
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KWind ace
Wow.... National Geographic quality photo! Stunning!!
October 28th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
You have captured her, and her lovely feather markings, wonderfully.
October 28th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
She is round and perfect. Gorgeous!
October 28th, 2024  
