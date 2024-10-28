Previous
Fall leaves oil paint effect by fayefaye
Photo 2985

Fall leaves oil paint effect

Leaves always look good with the oil paint effect. Best viewed on black!
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
817% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Minimalist and beautiful
October 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
Beautiful against black!
October 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Beautiful edit.
October 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise