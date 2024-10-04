Sign up
Photo 2972
Our beautiful Blue Jay
Such a beautiful bird.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca
ace
He’s a cracker ❤️
October 4th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Gorgeous. ( Have you been in my yard? He looks just like one of my visitors. :D )
October 4th, 2024
Ann Cooke
ace
What a beauty!
October 4th, 2024
