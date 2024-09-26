Previous
That's a mouthful! by fayefaye
Photo 2967

That's a mouthful!

Was feeding and photographing the chipmunks today. So friggin cute
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Yes they are. Looks like he is fully stuffed. Great capture.
September 27th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
Quite a mouthful, funny in how it shapes mouth, and what a pose!
September 27th, 2024  
