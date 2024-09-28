Previous
Soon be gone by fayefaye
Soon be gone

The summer is ending and that means all the little creeper crawlers will be gone soon.
28th September 2024 28th Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice dof, sharpness, contrasting colors
September 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Glad you captured this little polka-a-dot one before he was gone.
September 29th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 29th, 2024  
