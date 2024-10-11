Sign up
Photo 2976
Oh what a night
Out photographing the aroura borealis last night. It was beyond amazing!
11th October 2024
11th Oct 24
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Amazing looking.
October 11th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Beautiful fav!
October 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Wow, you took that well
October 11th, 2024
