Previous
Grasshopper by fayefaye
Photo 2953

Grasshopper

Found this grasshopper this morning. I think he slept on this flower over night. He let me take some photos and then jumped away
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
809% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Wonderful fav!
September 4th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Posing for his portrait!
September 4th, 2024  
Maggie Riley
Very cool!
September 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise