Previous
Photo 2953
Grasshopper
Found this grasshopper this morning. I think he slept on this flower over night. He let me take some photos and then jumped away
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
CC Folk
ace
Wonderful fav!
September 4th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Posing for his portrait!
September 4th, 2024
Maggie Riley
Very cool!
September 4th, 2024
