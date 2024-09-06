Previous
Hang on little snail by fayefaye
Hang on little snail

This was such a tiny snail. Amazing how they can hang on
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Dianne ace
Gorgeous.
September 7th, 2024  
Rick ace
Awesome capture.
September 7th, 2024  
Jane Pittenger ace
Thrilling moment
September 7th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
oh yeah, you did your thang...
September 7th, 2024  
