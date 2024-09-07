Sign up
Previous
Photo 2957
Northern Flicker
This woodpecker is one of the hardest birds to photograph but today it was outside my window so l was able to capture a few pictures of it. It's such a beautiful birdi
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
gloria jones
ace
Perfect.
September 8th, 2024
