How beautiful by fayefaye
Photo 2958

How beautiful

There was a tree on my walk covered in these. I have no idea what kind of tree it was but thought these were pretty cool looking. Looks best on black!
8th September 2024

Jane Pittenger ace
Like the contrasting colors
September 9th, 2024  
Krista Marson ace
what a cool plant!
September 9th, 2024  
