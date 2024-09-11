Previous
Frog Joke by fayefaye
Frog Joke

Why are frogs rarely angry?
They eat whatever bugs them ... lol
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Faye Turner
Corinne C ace
Lol, awesome close up
September 11th, 2024  
Jo Worboys
He he he
September 11th, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Fantastic capture!
September 11th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant!!!
September 11th, 2024  
Jeremy Cross ace
Fabulous photo
September 11th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Super shot!
September 11th, 2024  
