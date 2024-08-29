Previous
Sweet thing by fayefaye
I seen this hummingbird last evening eating jelly that l put out for the Orioles... so l quickly went and boiled some water and sugar and put it in the little feeder. Today she was enjoying it!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Casablanca ace
What a beauty ❤️
August 29th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 29th, 2024  
Barb ace
So beautiful!
August 29th, 2024  
