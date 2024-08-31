Previous
Walk your way to the Milky Way by fayefaye
Walk your way to the Milky Way

Did some astro photography and got to photograph the Milky Way. Had to highlight the walkway in photoshop
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow.
September 1st, 2024  
Lesley ace
Love this!
September 1st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
September 1st, 2024  
