The dragonfly by fayefaye
Photo 2919

The dragonfly

Dragonflies are such a cool insect to photograph. I like when their wings look iridescent.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Rick ace
Great capture.
July 18th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Amazing capture and close up of this dragonfly! Fav.
July 18th, 2024  
