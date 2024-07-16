Sign up
Photo 2918
Monarch
Can't help but photograph a monarch when it sits there waiting for you to take it's picture.lol
16th July 2024
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2911
2912
2913
2914
2915
2916
2917
2918
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
FAVtastic.
July 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Fabulous glad you saw it and able to get a super photo!
July 17th, 2024
