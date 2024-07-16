Previous
Monarch by fayefaye
Monarch

Can't help but photograph a monarch when it sits there waiting for you to take it's picture.lol
16th July 2024 16th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Ontario, Canada
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
FAVtastic.
July 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Fabulous glad you saw it and able to get a super photo!
July 17th, 2024  
