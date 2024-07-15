Previous
Well HELLO by fayefaye
Photo 2917

Well HELLO

There's a walkway with a bridge right beside my house ... look who l found on the bridge ... a sweet red fox!
15th July 2024

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Ann Cooke ace
Wow!
July 15th, 2024  
