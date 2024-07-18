Previous
Backlit antlers by fayefaye
Photo 2920

Backlit antlers

Love when the light hits the deers antlers and makes them glow!
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details

Junan Heath ace
Beautiful capture!
July 19th, 2024  
