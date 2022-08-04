Sign up
Photo 2501
So Beautiful
Butterflies are nature's Angels,
They remind us what a gift it is to be Alive.
Robyn Nola
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
3
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2501
photos
236
followers
0
following
685% complete
View this month »
2494
2495
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2022 5:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful!
August 5th, 2022
amyK
ace
Wonderful capture & nice contrasting colors
August 5th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
This lovely lady has the most beautiful skirts!
August 5th, 2022
