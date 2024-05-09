Sign up
Previous
Photo 2868
American Goldfinch
This little finch was all fluffed up. How adorable is this little bird
9th May 2024
9th May 24
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2868
photos
192
followers
0
following
785% complete
View this month »
2861
2862
2863
2864
2865
2866
2867
2868
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
9th May 2024 4:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
slaabs
ace
cute
May 10th, 2024
