Photo 2756
Purple Aster with a bee
The purple aster is starting to open up. Found this bee hanging out on one of them.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D
ace
wow! what a PoV and great focus and detail
August 28th, 2023
Lesley
ace
Ooh outstanding!
August 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant.
August 28th, 2023
