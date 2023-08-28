Previous
Purple Aster with a bee by fayefaye
Photo 2756

Purple Aster with a bee

The purple aster is starting to open up. Found this bee hanging out on one of them.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Annie D ace
wow! what a PoV and great focus and detail
August 28th, 2023  
Lesley ace
Ooh outstanding!
August 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Brilliant.
August 28th, 2023  
