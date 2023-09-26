Sign up
Photo 2773
Fishing
I took this photo a few days ago. I seen this lady fishing down at the waterfront. I thought it would make a great silhouette photo! Best viewed on black!
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
4
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2773
photos
203
followers
0
following
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
23rd September 2023 9:53am
Corinne C
ace
It's a fabulous image
September 27th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Got to love that hat
September 27th, 2023
Dianne
Brilliant.
September 27th, 2023
Annie D
ace
It is a great silhouette
September 27th, 2023
