Fishing by fayefaye
Photo 2773

Fishing

I took this photo a few days ago. I seen this lady fishing down at the waterfront. I thought it would make a great silhouette photo! Best viewed on black!
26th September 2023 26th Sep 23

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
It's a fabulous image
September 27th, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Got to love that hat
September 27th, 2023  
Dianne
Brilliant.
September 27th, 2023  
Annie D ace
It is a great silhouette
September 27th, 2023  
