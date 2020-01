The End of the Day

Day 1 of 2020 - taken as dusk falls over Folkestone Harbour. Another phone shot. Phojo tailed off badly towards the end of last year so have decided to try and produce a picture a day for January using just my phone. Will have to pay a lot more attention to composition but I might just manage to fill a month. If that works, I'll adopt a different approach a month at a time. It might just restore the phojo!