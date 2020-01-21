Previous
Cloud Cover 2 by fbailey
Photo 1004

Cloud Cover 2

Another from yesterday, taken just moments later. I headed to the beach after taking this, expecting a superb sunset only to find most of the cloud cover had dispersed!
21st January 2020

FBailey

