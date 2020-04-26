Previous
Next
Five O'clock Shadows by fbailey
Photo 1065

Five O'clock Shadows

The road past the horse paddocks - just liked the shadows of the fence line. I did think about cloning out the cable from the radio mast on the lhs but my cloning isn't particularly good and it followed the fence line so I left it in.
26th April 2020 26th Apr 20

FBailey

ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
291% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Wonderful leading curve and also really love the shadows.
April 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise