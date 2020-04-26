Sign up
Photo 1065
Five O'clock Shadows
The road past the horse paddocks - just liked the shadows of the fence line. I did think about cloning out the cable from the radio mast on the lhs but my cloning isn't particularly good and it followed the fence line so I left it in.
26th April 2020
26th Apr 20
FBailey
ace
@fbailey
Year 4 on 365 began in December 2019 - I didn't imagine I would last for the whole of the first year, but over 3...
Walks @ 7
ace
Wonderful leading curve and also really love the shadows.
April 26th, 2020
