All Grown Up

Today's picture didn't quite go to plan so here is one of Dulcie taken using an app called Hypocam which takes only b&w shots from an Android. You can adjust the settings quite a bit although I haven't here, I downloaded it yesterday and haven't fully investigated its features. It will be interesting to look at on the computer screen as I believe it's not v high resolution. I like the thumbnail however, and it fills a gap!